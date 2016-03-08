Chelsea prepared to make a high offer for Brighton captain
14 January at 16:00Chelsea are ready to make an offer for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, according to a report from British newspaper the Times via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Frank Lampard’s side are looking for a strong and consistent centre back to add some quality and experience to a young defensive line. The Blues are prepared to pay €60 million for the player’s signature, not surprising considering Dunk’s importance to the Brighton squad.
The 28-year-old Englishman, who is contracted to the Premier League side until 2023, has made 20 appearances so far this season in the league for a total of 1800 minutes. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in that time, as well as helping the club keep five clean sheets in that time.
Brighton are currently 14th in the league after 22 games, three points above the relegation zone. Chelsea, on the other hand, are 4th in the league.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments