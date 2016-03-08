According to Tuttsport, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain are trying to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.Juventus will see the Argentine international for a reported fee of 60 million euros. The Turin club will then use this funds to bring in new players in the summer transfer window so that they can add more fire power to the squad.Mario Mandzukic is also expected to leave and if Higuain leaves, Juventus need one or two forwards.