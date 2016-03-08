Chelsea qualify for Champions League: Higuain praised as Sarri takes revenge on English media

Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League one match before the end of the season and Italian media are full of praise for the Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who had been harshly criticized by English media during the season.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea’s campaign already deserves a rating of 7/10 but the judgment on the season of Maurizio Sarri’s lads can improve if they manage to lift the Europa League in Baku.



The Blues will play the return leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge on Thursday with Sarri who is dreaming of reaching the first ever International final in his career.



Il Corriere dello Sport writes that Sarri deserves the praise for reaching the Champions League qualification although Chelsea’s opponents did nothing to complicate the Blues’ path. Manchester United only managed two points in the last four games while Arsenal didn’t manage to win against Brighton who had already put the Premier League survival in their pocket.



What about Gonzalo Higuain? The Argentinean netted a marvellous goal in the second half but according to Corsport his screamer may not be enough for him to be confirmed at Chelsea for one more season. The Blues can make his move permanent from Juventus for € 36 million or extend his loan deal for one more season for € 18 million.



A decision must be taken by the end of June or Chelsea will be prevented from signing the Argentinean due to their transfer ban.



Meantime Chelsea are enjoying their Champions League qualification. The English media have been criticizing Sarri and his style of play since the very beginning of the season, what will they say now? Asks La Gazzetta dello Sport…

