Chelsea qualify for the Champions league, here is the reason why

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League on the first attempt, after his sides, 3 - 0​ victory over Watford in the Premier League.



The result moves his side into 3rd, four points clear of 5th placed Arsenal, who could only draw with Brighton.



Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the Europa League semi-finals, however, if the winners of the competition finish outside the top four in the Premier League, it would mean that five English teams will be in the Champions League. This means should Arsenal win the Europa League but fail to finish in the top 4, Arsenal would not take Chelsea.



However, if they both finish in the top four, then England will not get an extra spot.

The team who finishes third in the fifth-ranked league - France - will go into the Champions League group stages instead of the qualifiers.









