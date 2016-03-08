Chelsea reach agreement with Real Madrid for Kovacic redemption: the figures

27 June at 11:15
The operation had to be completed by June 30 and so it will be. Mateo Kovacic will become a Chelsea player, with the Blues having found an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer of the Croatian player.

According to our correspondent Fabrizio Romano, the Los Blancos will receive a fee of 50 million euros including bonuses for the midfielder. The signature is expected on Saturday, with only a few details remaining to be fixed with regards to the player's salary.

The operation was possible despite the transfer market ban due to the fact that the former Inter midfielder was already on loan at the Stamford Bridge last season, therefore he was already registered at the club.

 

