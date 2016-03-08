Chelsea ready €36 million bid to meet release clause of top Serie A defender
26 June at 00:00Last week, we reported that Chelsea were interested in signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas – with the 27-year-old Greek defender having a fantastic 17/18 season with the Serie A club.
However, it appears as though Manolas could be nearing the end of his time at Roma as Chelsea are prepared to meet Manolas’ €36 million release clause; according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.
Supposedly, Chelsea are willing to pay Kostas Manolas over €3 million per season and are looking to bolster their defence with the imminent arrival of Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri is reported to be interested in a number of Serie A defenders, having made a shortlist of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani – with the latter nearly completing a move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of around €35 million.
However, it could be that Manolas is simply a back-up for Rugani, should the deal with Juve fail to go through.
