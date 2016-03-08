Chelsea sound ready to make another big offer for a Serie A star,

The same club from which they got Marcos Alonso two seasons ago, the Viola now have a key player the Blues want: Federico Chiesa, one of Italy’s most promising youngsters and a proven Serie A performer.

The 20-year-old managed six Serie A goals last season, and another five assists as he helped the Viola forget the departure of Federico Bernardeschi.

According to the Express, Maurizio Sarri wants to nab Chiesa, who recently admitted that he was the subject of a massive €65 million bid in the summer, which Fiorentina rejected.

The Express claim that Chelsea are ahead because they can afford a big spend.

in the summer for Chiesa, but found themselves rebuffed.