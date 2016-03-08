Chelsea ready to offer AC Milan star Donnarumma a huge contract: the details
30 March at 20:30Chelsea are looking to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer and have prepared an expensive contract to convince the player, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Blues coach Frank Lampard is not convinced by the performances of 25-year-old Spanish shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga and wants to sell the former Athletic Bilbao number one in the summer. To replace him, the West London club are looking to sign the 21-year-old Donnarumma, whose experience outweighs his young age.
Chelsea are prepared to offer Donnarumma a five-year contract, the report continues, worth around €8 million per season. The Italian shot stopper’s contract expires with the Rossoneri at the end of next season and negotiations for a contract renewal are scheduled over the next few months, although there is a chance that the 21-year-old may look to move away for both more money and Champions League football.
Apollo Heyes
