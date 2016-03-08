Chelsea ready to offer €80 million for Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic
11 November at 10:30English Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to offer €80 million for Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has been linked with the likes of domestic league giants Juventus, Inter Milan and Premier League outfit Manchester United.
As per the latest report, Chelsea—who are currently going through a season-long transfer ban for signing minors from abroad—are also interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic and are willing to offer as much as €80 million to acquire his services in the summer of 2020.
The Serbia international has been with the Biancocelesti since the summer of 2015 when he joined them from a Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported fee of €18 million.
Since then, Milinkovic-Savic has represented Lazio in 137 league matches, where he has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists.
