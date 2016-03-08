Chelsea ready to offer star massive renewal amid Real Madrid interest

One of the hottest names of this year’s transfer window is that of Belgian star Eden Hazard, particularly after his performance at the World Cup in Russia. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked to Real Madrid and Los Blancos attempt to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. No deal has been reached, however, and there is less than a week remaining in the Premier League’s summer transfer window.



Amid Real Madrid interest, new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri does not want to lose Eden Hazard. He is an integral player for the Blues and losing him now would put the club in a precarious position. According to the Times, Chelsea is ready to offer him a renewal of 17 million euros per season, a sizable increase.



Hazard began his professional career at Lille and made the move to Chelsea in 2012. He would the Premier League Best Player of the Season award in 2014-15.

