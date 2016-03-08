With the Pensioners really close to announcing Maurizio Sarri, reports are now confirming that they are interested in Kostas Manolas of Roma, someone Conte flirted with for a long time when he had just taken over in West London two seasons ago.

While Roma stonewalled any attempts at negotiation back then, it now appears that Chelsea are ready to pay the Greek star’s release clause, according to reports from Italy.

The Premier League side is, according to SportItalia, ready to splash out €38 million for Manolas, who has impressed in recent years with the Giallorossi.

Roma have developed a reputation as a selling club, and have lost the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Marquinhos and Mehdi Benatia to bigger fish in recent years.

Manolas is reportedly asking for a few days to consider his options. He would join former Romanista Rudiger, who began slowly before ramping it up in the second half of the season.

Sarri’s system does required physical, attacking defenders who can press aggressively.