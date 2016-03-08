Chelsea recap: From Sarri to Icardi passing by Alisson
31 May at 22:59Today has been another heated day for Chelsea and their fans as there have been many rumors. From Maurizio Sarri to Mauro Icardi passing by Alisson, here is a recap of today's Chelsea rumors. View them all bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
CHELSEA NEWS RECAP OF THE DAY:
- Sarri inches closer to the blues as his goalkeeper trainer spills the beans? Chelsea have been in talks for Sarri for weeks now as his Napoli clause will end tonight at midnight. Will a deal be found? This remains to be seen but his goalkeeper trainer at Napoli hinted at a possible Chelsea move. He later denied it but there could still be truth behind the post as we should soon know the truth. Chelsea seem to be Sarri's only option...
- Icardi on Chelsea's radar - Chelsea seemingly have a plan on the Icardi front as they like him very much so. His clause is not an issue for them as they first want to see if they will be able to get Sarri as their coach. If they do, then Icardi will be a top priority for them...
- Alisson to replace Courtois? - Sky reported that Chelsea made an offer for Roma keeper Alisson as Courtois might indeed leave the club. Click on the link to see the story...
