Chelsea reject Barcelona's offer for Man Utd target
29 June at 17:10Chelsea have reportedly rejected an offer from Barcelona for Manchester United target Willian.
The Brazilian winger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013 after the Blues had hijacked Tottenham's move for him. Since then, Willian has become an important player for the club. He made 36 appearances last season, scoring six times and assisting seven times too.
The Daily Mail report that Chelsea have rejected Barcelona's bid of 50 million pounds for Willian, as the player's entourage was in Barcelona recently.
United have also expressed interest in the player and they will offer more for his services than Barcelona, but Chelsea have shown no willingness to sell so far.
Barcelona believe that they need bolstering in the squad, especially after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Roma last season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
