Chelsea reject offer from Barcelona for Manchester United target
23 July at 19:45In the past couple of days, we covered reports that indicated that FC Barcelona had indeed made a €65 million bid for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian, who has also been a target of Manchester United during this transfer window.
Now, according to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, Chelsea have rejected Barcelona’s bid, with the West London club trying their upmost to keep hold of both Eden Hazard and Willian; amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
Barcelona must now decide if they want to launch a fourth bid for Willian, or whether they give up and turn their attention elsewhere. The 29-year-old signed for Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, and has since become an integral part of both Brazil and Chelsea’s sides.
He has made 62 appearances for the Brazilian national team and most recently featured for the side at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, being defeated by Belgium in the quarter-finals.
