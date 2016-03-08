It looks like Arsenal aren’t the only side chasing Jean-Michael Seri, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to RTL in France, Chelsea also want the Nice midfielder, and have in fact gone as far as to open negotiations for him.

The Ivory Coast player has been a lynchpin for the Ligue 1 side, but wasn’t as prolific this season (two goals, five assists) in championship play as he had been in 2016-2017 (seven goals, nine assists), a year in which the South Coast side made fourth place and the Champions League qualifying rounds.

He had been linked to Barcelona in that time, but reports indicated that poor performances against Napoli in the qualifiers compromised his chances of going.

According to journalist Michael Ollivier, the two sides have opened talks, as can be seen in the tweet below.

PSG, Roma and Tottenham have also been linked to the 26-year-old.



S

eri is known for his excellent distribution and read of the game.