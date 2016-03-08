Chelsea, Rudiger compares 'mental' Sarri management style to being 'back at school'
21 February at 17:45Chelsea are in somewhat of a poor moment currently. Heavy 4-0 and 6-0 defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively in recent weeks have put under fire Maurizio Sarri's style of management. During the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup at the weekend, chants of "F*** Sarri-ball" were heard from the Chelsea fans and this just about sums up the current opinions of Chelsea's Italian coach.
Speaking to the Daily Mail about the club and Sarri, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger revealed what it is like in West London at the moment:
"We make tactics, lots of tactics. For most players it's a new thing, but we had to adapt.
"It’s the same if you sit in the school the whole time listening to someone. Of course, sometimes, it gets mental, but at the end of the day you have to do your job.
"Problems? We are always working in training, trying to do better each day. I think, right now, it’s about confidence. It’s not a tactical aspect, in my view. It’s confidence. We are underperforming.
"We always play for the coach, but we also want results."
