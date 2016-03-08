...
Chelsea, Rudiger says farewell to Sarri - pics

16 June at 23:05
Maurizio Sarri has now officially joined Juventus as replaces Max Allegri who was recently let go. Sarri had joined Chelsea last summer from Napoli as he now makes his return to the Serie A only one year later. Antonio Rudiger wanted to say farewell to Sarri as he wrote on social media: 'Thank you coach Sarri. You made me a better player and I learned a lot from you. Best of luck on your new adventure...'. You can view Rudiger's official message in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

