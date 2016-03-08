Chelsea, Rugani's agent confirms Sarri's interest but...

Chelsea now have a new coach as Maurizio Sarri has a lot of interest in many Serie A players. After signing Jorginho, Sarri would like to bring a few other Serie A players to London. Newly signed Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain confirmed that Sarri had interest in him as it isn't a secret that the blues have their eyes on another Juve player: Daniele Rugani.



Here is what Davide Torchia (Rugani's agent) had to say on the matter as he spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss: "Future? Well I don't think Juve are willing to sell Daniele. Sarri has been trying to get him for 3 years now and he would surely like to sign him at Chelsea. Even so, Juve have always listened to what Rugani wanted and they even decided to sell Caldara to Milan instead of Daniele".



Sarri and Rugani worked together during their Empoli days as Chelsea made a 45-50 million euros offer for him recently but that was turned down by Juve. With Caldara now gone, the chances of seeing Rugani leave Turin are very very slim...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)