Chelsea's final decision on Higuain leaves Juventus in trouble

Chelsea are not going to extend. The Argentinean has managed three goals in seven Premier League appearances since he joined the Blues on loan last January and Chelsea have decided that his stay in South West London is not going to be long term.Chelsea can either extend Higuain's loan spell for one more season (for € 18 million) or make the striker's move permanent for € 36 million.The former Napoli and AC Milan striker, however, is expected to return to Turin. The Argentinean will return to Turin where Juventus don't have term plans form him either. The problem is that Juve will have to sell Higuain for at least € 36 million. A lower fee would mean a capital loss which the Old Lady doesn't want.The Old Lady doesn't want to have el Pipita in their squad for next season and will be looking for another possible destination for the Argentinean at the end of the season. This has been one of the worst campaigns of his career with both spells at AC Milan and Chelsea that proved to be unsuccessful. Higuain has only two months left to prove his detractors wrong and convince Chelsea to give him (and Maurizio Sarri) one more chance.