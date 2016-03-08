Chelsea's Giroud almost certain to join Inter in the summer
24 April at 17:45Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud will almost certainly join Inter in the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old French striker’s contract will expire with the West London club at the end of the season, after spending two and a half years with the club. The 2018 World Cup winner was close to a move to the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window earlier this season, but the deal eventually collapsed due to the Milanese club’s work to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.
The player is likely to join Inter in the summer, the report continues, as he looks to reunite with former coach Antonio Conte, who has impressed many with his transformation of the Nerazzurri since last summer. Giroud has made 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 684 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals.
Apollo Heyes
