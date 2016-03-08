Chelsea’s Giroud to decide between Inter, Lyon in coming days
31 December at 14:20English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud will decide his future destination in the coming days, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
There have been reports of interest in Giroud from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon as both look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the World Cup-winning striker is set to decide his future destination in the coming days however his departure from Chelsea in the mid-season transfer window is certain.
Giroud has been with the Blues since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments