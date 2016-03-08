Chelsea’s legend finds a new job with the former Mou assistant at Inter
10 October at 17:50As reported from Sky Sports, Aston Villa are considering making Rui Faria their new manager. The big news is that John Terry, that has just announced his retirement from playing football, would be appointed as his assistant.
Faria has been for all his career the assistant of José Mourinho, working in his staff at Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Rui Faria, who is represented by Jorge Mendes, at the age of 43 has expressed the desire of trying an experience as a manager.
John Terry, who has spent almost his whole carrer at Chelsea, has played his last season in 2017-18 with Aston Villa and now his ready to start his new adventure, together with Faria, that was considered as the real key man of the restroom when Mourinho leaded Inter to the treble, the so called triplete.
(Sky Sports)
Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli
