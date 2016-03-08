Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri reveals whether he prefers PL or Serie A

Maurizio Sarri, the new manager of the English Premier League club, Chelsea says he prefers the Premier League over the Serie A after joining the Blues from Napoli.



​When asked whether he prefers the Premier League or the Serie A, he replied saying “here”.



“In Italy it was a war before the match. I think in Serie A at 2-0 after 20 minutes

the match is finished. Here it's a party before the match!” Maurizio Sarri added.



He will manage Chelsea in his fourth match and this time will be against Newcastle United that his manager by his predecessor at Napoli, Rafael Benitez.



Regarding the Spaniard, Sarri said: “I have to say thank you to Rafa. When I arrived in Naples I had the feeling that the team was almost ready to play my football. If I arrived after another coach it may have been more difficult for me. He’s a very good coach.”



“Sunday will be very difficult for us. Chelsea lost 3-0 there last season but Manchester United and Arsenal also lost.”

