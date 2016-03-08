Chelsea's Morata explains why he went to Turin amid Juve links
04 June at 18:50Alvaro Morata has been a rumoured transfer target for Juventus in the summer transfer window. The striker has played for the Old Lady for two seasons, before he rejoined Real Madrid in 2016.
The Spain international striker left Real Madrid for the second time in his career in the last summer transfer window. He joined the then Premier League winners Chelsea, where he struggled to impress with poor form and fitness.
Alvaro Morata was spotted in Italy after the end of the season. He was seen with his agent and one of Juventus chief and a few days earlier, he was once again spotted in Italy, this time in Turin.
Morata has now revealed why he was in Turin and it has nothing to do with transfers. In fact, the Chelsea player was there to attend a birthday party.
“We’re here to attend a birthday party,” Morata told SportMediaset. Right now I don’t know anything about my future. Right now I’m just thinking about my holidays.”
