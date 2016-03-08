Chelsea’s new striker will come from France

Pursued in the past by Juventus, Nabil Fekir seems to be projected towards the Premier League. After the last transfer window, when he seemed to be a step away from Liverpool, Lyon's talent ended up again in the radar of a British club: Chelsea of Maurizio Sarri, who wants him for next summer, as L'Equipe writes. Even Bayern Munich are interested in the French striker of Algerian origins and it will be possible that the two big clubs will challenge much to take him.



n June 2018, Liverpool negotiated with Lyon for the transfer of Fekir, offering a maximum €60 million, but they were not successful. He has won the World Cup with the French national team, where he had his debut in March 2015. Fekir played the last nine minutes of the final in Moscow, a 4–2 win over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium, in the place of Olivier Giroud.



Didier Deschamps appreciates Fekir much and has declared about him: "Fekir is a player with great potential. I consider that he can bring us something different. He plays in a different role to the others. He can score and set up others to score well”.

Emanuele Giulianelli