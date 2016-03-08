Chelsea's Sarri crazy for Italian starlet targeted by Juve, Milan & Inter

Maurizio Sarri only took over at Chelsea this summer but is already showing positive things at the club and his side is yet to lose a match in the ongoing campaign. Nevertheless, the Blues are looking to strengthen the team even more, with the former Napoli man being especially interested in an Italian youngster from Serie B.



According to The Sun, Sarri is fascinated by 18-year-old talent Sandro Tonali, who is reportedly a target for all major Italian teams, including Juventus, Inter, Milan and Roma, with the Rossoneri expressing the highest interest in the 'New Pirlo'.



However, Chelsea are looking to make a decisive step in the race for the Italian youth international. It is reported that the club is ready to offer 22.5 million euros for the services of the midfielder.



Tonali has collected 7 appearances for Brescia this season in Serie B and registered 3 assists. His team currently sits 9th in the table with 10 points from 7 matches.