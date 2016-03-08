Chelsea's Sarri hits back at Napoli president ADL

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said the club gave everything to Maurizo Sarri, but he failed to help the Naples club to win the title last season.



"In Sarri I gave everything, but we did not win anything,” said ADL.



​Maurizo Sarri has left Napoli and is in charge of the English Premier League club, Chelsea. He is preparing to face Newcastle United, a club managed by Rafael Benitez, who was his predecessor at Napoli.



​Sarri has hit back at ADL saying he doesn’t miss him, but claims his former president talks about him because he missed the Chelsea manager.



“De Laurentiis talks about me because he misses me. For now, I don’t miss him. It’s true that we didn’t win anything at Napoli, but we set the club points record at 91 and we qualified for the Champions League twice,”



“I think Naples and Napoli must be proud of these results. We faced a Juventus side who, in the last few years, have won everything in Italy.”

