Chelsea sack Antonio Conte, Sarri could be in line to replace ex-Juve coach
12 July at 16:01Chelsea have finally sacked their manager as per the information gathered by Sky Italia.
Antonio Conte was appointed as the English Premier League club’s manager in 2016 after he finished managing Italy at the 2016 UEFA European championship. Antonio Conte’s tactics f playing three at the back helped the Blues win the Premier League title in his first season in England.
Antonio Conte struggled to replace Chelsea’s title winning form during the course of the last season, which saw them finish outside the top four in the English Premier League table. They finished in the fifth spot.
However, the former Juventus coach helped the Blues to win the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the final in May.
But, Chelsea’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League of the next season saw the English Premier League club sack Antonio Conte. Antonio Conte will be replaced by Maurizio Sarri as the new Chelsea manager.
CLICK HERE FOR SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments