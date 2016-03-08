Chelsea, Sarri concerned by friendly in USA 10 days before Europa League final

Maurizio Sarri spoke last night of his concern about Chelsea travelling to the United States for a friendly between the end of the Premier League season and their Europa League final appearance against Arsenal on 29th May in Baku.



The friendly against New England Revolution was organised to raise funds for anti-discrimination, and has been scheduled since March, after it was organised by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic.

Sarri is already concerned over the fitness of his players before the final, and the prospect of a long journey and another match has done little to ease his concerns. Chelsea were without N’golo Kante last night, and Anders Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were both taken off with injuries.

"We have to recover energy because we are really very tired," Sarri said.

