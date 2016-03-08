Chelsea, Sarri drops major Juve hint: 'I miss Italy'
04 June at 12:30
After a difficult start, the former banker successfully put his philosophy into play. Now, after the triumph in the Europa League with Chelsea, he has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he spoke out about the situation.
"For us Italians, the call of home is strong. It feels like something is missing, so it has been a heavy year. I feel the weight of distant friends, elderly parents I rarely see anymore. However, at my age I only make professional choices, I won't be able to train for 20 more years," he began.
A move to Juventus seems to be on the cards, and his desire to return back home only confirms this. In the interview, he also spoke about the tracksuits he wears during the games.
"If the club required me to go dressed in another way, I would have to accept it. I'm fond of the colleagues in the youth leagues that wear ties, they make me sad," he concluded jokingly.
