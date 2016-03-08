Chelsea, Sarri explains Kepa misunderstanding as he wants to stay on as Blues boss

It isn't an easy moment for Chelsea and their boss Maurizio Sarri as the pressure has been mounting on them. Chelsea played against Pep Guardiola's Man City today as City ended up winning 4-3 after penalty-kicks. Chelsea put in a solid performance but once again fell short. All of the talk after the game has been around Sarri and Kepa as the young keeper refused to be subbed off during the game.



Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sports after the game as he wanted to explain the situation clearly, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'Kepa situation? It was a misunderstanding. I was under the impression that he was hurt and that he couldn't continue to play but this wasn't the case as he was ready for the penalty-kicks. I only realized this afterwards once the doctor told me. Suspension for Kepa? No we explained the matter to each-other. Future? Let's see, you have to ask the club. I was proud of my players, we played a great game tonight against probably the best team in Europe. I am happy here and want to stay on but it's not up to me...'. More to come...