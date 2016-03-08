Chelsea, Sarri eyes move for Liverpool transfer flop
13 November at 16:15If there was one transfer that didn’t happen during the summer that looked the most likely to at one point, it was Nabil Fekir’s proposed move from Lyon to Liverpool. Fekir had reportedly agreed to join Liverpool and even taken part in photo shoots and press materials ahead of the move, yet the Merseyside club attempted to lower the price at the last minute and Lyon stopped the deal altogether.
Now, The Sun are reporting that Maurizio Sarri, the head coach of Chelsea who arrived from Napoli during the summer, has an eye on Fekir, potentially moving for the versatile French midfielder/forward in January.
