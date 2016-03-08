Chelsea, Sarri: 'Future? I don't know...'
14 March at 21:10Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri had this to say concerning his future as he talked to the local press during his press conference:
"Future? I don't know. I am not really thinking about this now. We are focused on the pitch and our next game in Liverpool against Everton. Next season? This is way too far ahead, I am living in the moment. We have the international break coming up, let's hope we keep recuperating and getting better. Objectives? We want to be in the top 4 of the EPL standings and reach the EL final. Kiev pitch? Well we all know about the pitch. I have already talked about this, UEFA should intervene in these type of cases...'. More to come...
Chelsea ended up beating Dynamo Kiev 0-5 as they look onto the next round. Sarri's team will play against Everton next in the English Premier league as this won't be an easy game for the blues.
