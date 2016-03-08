Chelsea, Sarri has better start than Conte and Mancini

Chelsea ended up beating Bournemouth earlier today by a 2-0 score line as Maurizio Sarri's club have won their first four EPL games of the season (like Liverpool). Pedro and then Eden Hazard got the goals as the blues have been impressive under new coach Maurizio Sarri.



As was reported in the English press, Sarri is only the 6th coach in England to win his first four games of the season. Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini both had a lot of success in England but both never won their first four games like Sarri did. Click on our gallery section to view some of the Twitter reactions on the matter.