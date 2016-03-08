Chelsea, Sarri: ‘I made staff member apologise to Mourinho’
20 October at 16:40Chelsea drew 2-2 with Manchester United today, as Ross Barkley’s injury time equaliser gifted Chelsea a point at Stamford Bridge. It was a tightly contested match of football, with Chelsea taking the lead through Antonio Rudiger. United fought back through Anthony Martial and led the Blues 2-1 going into the final minutes. It all kicked off late on as a member of Chelsea’s staff made a comment to aggravate Jose Mourinho, who chased the man and had to be stopped by stewards.
Speaking at his press conference after the game, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who joined from Napoli in the summer, said the following:
“I didn’t see anyting on the pitch. After the match I have spoken with Jose. I understand that we were wrong and I’ve spoken with my member of staff. I brought him to speak to Mourinho and say sorry. We made a mistake.
“I want to play every match for three points. I’m happy with the performance of the team for 60 minutes. For 60 minutes we played our football.
“We’ve played our football very well for 60 minutes. Then we stopped with our football and played with the long ball. I don’t want the long ball. I want to play with short passes.
“For you a match is 90 minutes, for me tomorrow it will be about four hours.”
