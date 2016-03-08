Chelsea, Sarri: 'I saluted Guardiola afterwards'

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Man City-Chelsea 6-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"President call? If he does call then I would be happy since I never hear from him. It was a very heavy defeat clearly, we now need to find answers over the coming hours. Heavy defeat? Well I had a good feeling before the kick-off but then we conceded a stupid goal early on and this clearly affected us. Man City? They play great football and they clearly are a very strong team. We didn't match up well against them today. Pep Guardiola? I didn't see Pep at that moment in time since I was focused on other things. As I always do, I went to see Pep afterwards and saluted him. Bounce-back? Well we are going to have to bounce back even if it won't be easy. Abramovich? Well as I said, I don't hear from him often so I wouldn't know what to expect if he called me up...'. More to come on the matter soon ...

