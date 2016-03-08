Chelsea, Sarri: 'I want to stay in England; give me two years to catch the leaders'
04 May at 14:45Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, in which the former Napoli boss opened up about his former club in Naples, as well as revealing his thoughts for the future.
"Will I stay here next season? As far as I'm concerned, yes. I want to stay, English football has unique rhythms and atmospheres. We deserved to beat Eintracht; they are a good team to face at a difficult time of the season. In England the game is played at very high levels, perhaps the highest there are today, all in a wonderful atmosphere and with the stadiums always full. I am sure that in two years of work we will be closer to the leaders.
"The Napoli before me ended at -24 points from Juventus. With me first at -9, then at -5 and finally at -4. I only had three weeks to work in the summer. And 11-12 sessions for the defensive phase."
