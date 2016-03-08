Chelsea, Sarri: "I will always love Napoli..."

Chelsea finally have their new head coach as ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is now in charge with the blues. Here is what Sarri had to say about his former team as he spoke to Chelsea TV on Monday:



" I firstly want to say thank you to the people of Naples as they have helped me so much during my time there. I will always love them and I will always love Napoli, that's for sure. Style of play? I was lucky to find many technical players who fit my style of play when I first joined Napoli. I like to play a nice brand of football as these Napoli players really helped me establish my style of play at it's best. Chelsea? They are a good team. In the EPL, there are 5-6 solid teams so it isn't easy. Jorginho? He is a very technical player who moves the ball quickly. He will be an important element for us indeed. With one or two more adjustments, I am sure we will be able to play my style of football...".