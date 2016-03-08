Chelsea: Sarri insists good performances will win the fans back on side

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists the ‘the system is a false problem’ ahead of his side's round of 32 tie against Malmo. His side lost 2 – 0 to Manchester United, last time out however the coach took positives from the performance. “I don’t agree for the last match because we played a good game, especially in the first half. We played well.”



“I know very well that, when we are losing, I have to put a striker on the pitch. When we are winning, I have to put a defender on the pitch. But I want to see football in another way.In the last match [against United] we played better, better and better, especially in the first half.”



“We have to solve a big problem because we stayed in the other half for 75 minutes out of 90 and were not able to score. They only played 15 or 16 balls into our box and scored two goals. So we have to solve this problem: a problem of aggression and determination in both boxes.” Sarri then insisted he is not too worried about losing the support of the fans at Stanford Bridge.



“It’s very easy [to get the fans back on the side]: we need to win three or four matches in a row. It’s the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans because they are used to winning. And now we are in trouble so I can understand it very well”



“But there isn’t another way. We have only to have good performances and good results. “Of course, in this moment, it’s very difficult to think that we are able to win three or four.”