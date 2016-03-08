Report: Courtois' future is in his own hands, the latest
03 August at 19:57Maurizio Sarri would like to keep his best players as the Chelsea boss earlier said this about Willian and Thibaut Courtois in an interview with the press:
" Pep Guardiola? He is a friend of mine. He is one of the best coaches in the world if not the best as this match-up won't be easy for us. City have been working together for 2 years now where as we have only had two weeks. Even so, it should be a very fun game to be part of and I would love to win this trophy. Courtois? He is with us and he is our goalie but I don't know what his future will be. It will depend on the club but more importantly, it will depend on him. Willian? Yes I am confident that he will be staying with us...".
As ESPN said, Courtois' future is in his hands. Real Madrid are strongly after him as he will be the one to decide whether to stay in London or to move to Madrid...
