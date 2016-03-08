Chelsea, Sarri names the biggest improvement over the past few weeks

16 March at 16:45
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Everton, club head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the club's official website.

"We’re looking consistent in terms of defensive solidity. We’re conceding less... in this moment the most important thing for us is to be solid. We’re more consistent with results, but not at the moment with performances, especially in the offensive phase. Sometimes we’ve played with good quality, sometimes not. We need to start in the offensive phase playing every match with same ideas.

"​At the moment we are not able to do this, because sometimes we are without movement without the ball, sometimes we didn’t attack balls in the box very well. Sometimes we didn’t attack spaces behind the line of the opponent well. We need to have consistency in this." 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.