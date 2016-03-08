Chelsea, Sarri names the biggest improvement over the past few weeks
16 March at 16:45Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Everton, club head coach Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the club's official website.
"We’re looking consistent in terms of defensive solidity. We’re conceding less... in this moment the most important thing for us is to be solid. We’re more consistent with results, but not at the moment with performances, especially in the offensive phase. Sometimes we’ve played with good quality, sometimes not. We need to start in the offensive phase playing every match with same ideas.
"At the moment we are not able to do this, because sometimes we are without movement without the ball, sometimes we didn’t attack balls in the box very well. Sometimes we didn’t attack spaces behind the line of the opponent well. We need to have consistency in this."
