Chelsea, Sarri reveals one thing that made him angry in Arsenal defeat

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2 – 0 at the Emirates with goals from Lacazette and Koscielny to move within 3 points of the visitors. Chelsea enjoyed 63% of the possession but only managed one attempt on target in the 90 minutes as their troubles upfront this season continue. Head Coach Maurizio Sarri, speaking to BT Sport (via Calciomercato.com) said after the game:



"I’m really angry about the approach that we adopted today. You can find yourself in difficulties from time to time, but we need to react to those difficulties a lot better than we did today. It’s an approach we can't really accept. It was the same in our game against Tottenham. We thought we’d overcome that problem, but it seems we really struggle to get ourselves up and ready for these games at times. I don’t mind losing but I don’t like losing in this manner. I am not very pleased as I said...".



Sarri, who normally gives interviews in English, spoke with a translator to ensure his message was a correct one. More to come on the matter...

@LMiller2411