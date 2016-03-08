Chelsea, Sarri reveals what makes him 'very happy' about Higuain arrival

Chelsea defeated Huddersfield Town 5-0 this afternoon, with the Blues claiming an important win after their embarassment in Bournemouth last time out, when Maurizio Sarri's side lost 4-0. Speaking at his press conference after the match, Sarri commented on the game - as well as speaking on Gonzalo Higuain, who the club signed on loan from Juventus in January; bringing to an end the Argentine's spell with AC Milan."I think that we started very well in the first 25 minutes I really saw my football. We played for 90 minutes, we defended for 90 minutes. Today we played a very good match, but we need consistency now."It will be very difficult for our opponents as well. At the moment we have to be happy about our season. We are involved in four different competitions. We have to fight if we want to stay in the top four and then we have to win something. It will be difficult, in the Carabao Cup with played Liverpool and Spurs, then we have to play City, like a Champions League. The championship is very competitive, we need consistency."I know very well that when he arrived he wasn’t at the top. Now he is improving, I am really very happy because apart from the goals he is very good to play close to Hazard. On the pitch they are suitable to play one close to the other. For us it was very useful."We need to understand that in the future we will not have to lose a game for having motivation. We need to improve in this. Today they were really very motivated. But we lost 4-0 in the last match so we have to react. The level must be the same in every match."I was completely focused on the team and in the last three or four days. Today the answer is really very good, but we have to be careful because we need the same mentality in every match. On Wednesday a lot of teams were in trouble, because it is difficult to have three days and reach the same level . In the Premier League you need to have that."We have good potentials. We need to play the same football with continuity. We need to arrive with every match with application."

