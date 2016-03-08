Chelsea, Sarri sent off and insulted by Burnley bench after yet another disappointment
23 April at 11:45Maurizio Sarri experienced another nightmare night on the Chelsea bench, with the Blues only managing to grab a 2-2 draw against Burnley. There was some controversy throughout the game, with the former Napoli coach receiving insults from the opponent's bench, as reported by ESPN.
"Shit Italian," so Sarri would have been called from the Burnley bench before being sent off by the referee before the final whistle. His assistant, Gianfranco Zola, confirmed this at the end of the game.
"Sarri was sent off and I think he was also insulted, so he didn't think talking was the right thing. I think he was sold something from their bench, we'll see what to do about it. I think the story will have a following. We understand that adrenaline can play tricks but he was saddened," Zola said.
Chelsea currently sits in fourth position in the Premier League table, level on points with Tottenham in third but with one more match played compared to the Spurs as well as Arsenal in fifth and Manchester United in sixth.
