Chelsea, Sarri shuts down reports of Roma interest and meeting with Baldini

Maurizio Sarri helped Chelsea defeat Swedish side Malmo last night to progress through into the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Sarri commented on the game, as well as mentioning the reports published by Sky yesterday that Sarri had met Franco Baldini for dinner in London about a possible move to Roma in the summer."​I think that in the first 30 minutes we understood why Jorginho is very important for our team. We were in trouble to exit from our half with the pressing. ​With Jorginho, it is easier, I think. I would hope that our fans would be able to understand that Jorginho for us is really a very important player.""I have a contract with Chelsea for the next two seasons so it is impossible to have another contract. I read in an Italian newspaper something about a meeting with Franco Baldini but I think for the moment Franco is in South Africa, so it is very difficult."

