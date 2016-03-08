Chelsea, Sarri: 'The first year is always difficult but we are building something here'

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport at the end of the Man United-Chelsea 1-1 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"UCL? Well it depends on us. We have two games to go and if we win them, then we know that we will be in the UCL. This would already be an accomplishment since the EPL is a very strong championship with many strong rivals. 1-1 draw against Man United? We are happy but I am still a little upset that we missed that chance late on, we could've won the game. Man United started the game off strong and they put a lot of pressure on us indeed. It's never easy to play here that's clear so I think we did very well considering this. Injuries? Let's see, we will soon evaluate Rudiger and Willian. I think Antonio's injury is more serious compared to Willian's. Thankfully we have Christensen who is ready to play. It's important to have a deep squad especially at this point in the season. EL? Yes this remains to be an objective too for us. We want to finish off this season on a high note. First year in England? Well it's never easy when you first arrive in the EPL since there are so many things you have to adapt too. I feel like we are building something special here and we have to continue like this...'. More to come...