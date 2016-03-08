Chelsea-Sarri: the meeting will not occur today, the latest

According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the agent of Maurizio Sarri is flying to London to discuss his client's future with Chelsea. Fali Ramadani is expected to arrive in the English capital tonight and will meet up with executives of the newly crowned Europa League champions either tomorrow or Saturday. There has not been any confirmation either way whether the former Empoli & Napoli tactician will stay or leave the Blues. The 60-year old has been heavily linked with Juventus in the last few days, and previously with the likes of Roma and Milan, but the Italian champions are in pole position for his services should he leave.



It has been rumored that a compensation fee of around 5 million pounds is what it would take for Chelsea to let go of their manager but Ramadani is working on getting that figure reduced. There have been rumors for weeks now that the club will sack Sarri, but no official word from the club has been made public to date so should Sarri himself decide to leave, any club interested will have to fork out the cash. Following the club's European triumph last night in Baku, Sarri himself said he wants to stay and that this team feels like "his team." We await the developments over the next couple of days for this saga to finally come to an end. More to come...