Chelsea, Sarri: "This wasn't an easy game for us but I am happy..."

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea ended up beating Bournemouth earlier today by a 2-0 score line as Maurizio Sarri's club have won their first four EPL games of the season (like Liverpool). Pedro and then Eden Hazard got the goals as the blues have been impressive under new coach Maurizio Sarri. Here is what the Italian manager had to say about the game:



" It wasn't an easy game today that's for sure. We didn't move much in the first half but we did better towards the end of the game. I am happy with this effort but we can do better in the future. We have to keep working very hard. Marcos Alonso? He is doing well. If he can improve his defensive abilities, he can become the best left-back in the world since he is great offensively". You can click on our gallery zone to view the original tweets on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.