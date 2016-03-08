Chelsea, Sarri wants another midfielder: Arsenal man closer than Inter’s
04 August at 14:35"We still lack a player". Maurizio Sarri thus makes the point on the Chelsea market ahead of the fascinating challenge with Manchester City on Sunday for the Community Shield. We are just a few days away from the transfer deadline set for August 9. Chelsea would like to add one more midfielder and there are essentially two names at play.
Between Ramsey and Vecino - Aaron Ramsey and Matias Vecino, two different profiles but both are valued between 35 and 40 million euros. Vecino is a name associated with the Blues since the arrival of Sarri, and Ramsey’s is due to Arsenal's willingness to sell it to finance the operation N'Zonzi: Chelsea is not alone, as Liverpool's competition is tough and bound to ignite in the coming days.
Spalletti says no - If for Ramsey the main obstacle is Klopp, Sarri must also deal with the firm will of Luciano Spalletti. The Uruguayan is currently the most suitable partner to match with Brozovic in front of the defense, and Spalletti is intent on holding onto the 26-year-old.
