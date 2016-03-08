Chelsea: Sarri wants to sign this exciting Serie A star in January
22 September at 09:40Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is eager to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window, The Sunday Express (via Sportmediaset) reports.
The exciting Italian winger is one of the most promising prospects in Serie A and the new Chelsea manager is reportedly ready to make a bid in the winter transfer window to welcome the player’s services.
Several Serie A giants like Inter, Juventus and Napoli have also set their sights on the talented winger who thrived in the academy of the Tuscan club. Chiesa made his Serie A debut under Paulo Sousa in the 2016/17 campaign. He played his first ever Serie A game against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.
Chiesa, son to the legendary Serie A striker Enrico, is only 20-year-old but has already racked up 67 appearances in Serie A with La Viola managing 10 goals and 13 assists. He has also six appearances with Italy national team.
